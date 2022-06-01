More than 100 tickets worth $450 for illegally parking in accessible parking spaces across Ottawa

Ottawa Bylaw Services is reminding drivers not to park in accessible parking spaces if you don't have a permit.

Over the past week, more than 100 tickets have been issued across the city for vehicles parked in accessible parking spaces without a permit.

"While parking spaces may be limited, please do your part to ensure that Accessible Parking spaces are free to be used by those who need them," Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services said on Twitter.

The fine for parking in an accessible parking space without a permit is $450.

