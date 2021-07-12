More than $100K in drugs and contraband intercepted from entering Gravenhurst prison

Several packages containing more than $100,000 worth of drugs and contraband have been seized on their way to the prison in Gravenhurst.

It was a joint effort between Ontario Provincial Police in Bracebridge, the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit, and the Beaver Creek Correctional Institute that happened last Wednesday.

Police said the drugs seized are suspected to be cocaine, methamphetamine, cannabis and cannabis resin. In addition to the drugs, tobacco, cell phones and phone accessories were also part of the bust.

"The total institutional value of the seizure is estimated at $105,700," police said in a news release Monday afternoon. "Bracebridge OPP is continuing the investigation to determine who was responsible."

An anonymous tip line has been set up for all federal institutions at 1-866-780-3784.