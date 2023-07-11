More than $104K stolen from Sudbury business, bookkeeper charged
An investigation that began in early June has ended with fraud charges for a 41-year-old bookkeeper in Sudbury.
Detectives from Sudbury police’s financial crimes unit began the fraud investigation into an employee “at a local business who was believed to be using company funds and forging accounting entries for personal financial gain,” police said in a news release Tuesday.
The suspect was charged after police obtained a search warrant for the bookkeeper’s personal banking records.
She is now charged with fraud over $5,000.
“It is believed that over $104,000 was misappropriated over the course of a year,” police said.
“We would like to remind businesses to regularly conduct audits to ensure that internal accounting controls such as segregation of duties and multiple authorization safeguards are in place.”
The suspect will appear in court on Sept. 20 to answer to the charge.
