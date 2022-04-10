More than $10K in narcotics, Glock 17 seized in Sault drug bust

Two suspected drug dealers in their 20s were arrested in Sault Ste. Marie around 12:30 p.m. Friday which resulted in the seizure of yellow fentanyl and crystal meth, police say.

In a joint effort, officers from the Ontario Provincial Police's Community Street Crime Unit and Sault Ste. Marie Police Service's crime suppression and drug enforcement units made the arrests in a parking lot in the 200-Block of Great Northern Road, OPP Const. Bev Gauthier told CTV News in an email.

It was part of a drug investigation rather than a traffic stop, Gauthier said.

A 24-year-old local woman and a 22-year-old man from Ajax were taken into custody and charged with drug possession and trafficking, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

The man also faces several firearms and weapon-related charges due to a Glock 17 – 9 mm handgun that was seized along with a 17-round magazine loaded to capacity, added OPP.

Police said more than 25 grams of suspected yellow fentanyl and more than six grams of suspected crystal meth were seized by officers along with $3,600 in cash, packaging material, a digital scale and cell phones in addition to the gun.

Both of the accused remain in custody following a bail court appearance Saturday.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.