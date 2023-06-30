More than $11 million in carbon relief cheques uncashed: Province

The Manitoba government says nearly 15,000 carbon tax relief fund cheques never made it to their intended recipients earlier this year, and more than $11 million worth have yet to be cashed.

The province began issuing the cheques in January 2023 to help Manitobans offset the rising cost of living. Since then, 679,352 cheques have been sent out.

Of those, some 14,913 cheques have been returned to sender.

Another 43,815 cheques remain uncashed, totalling $11,186,850.

The province tells CTV News it has received close to 4,000 applications from people who say they never received their carbon tax relief fund cheque. Many cheques were sent to an old address, in which case they are being rerouted to the new address. Cheques were not received by those who did not file their income tax in time.

Inquiries will continue to be reviewed even if received after the July 1 deadline and cheques will be re-issued or re-directed as needed.