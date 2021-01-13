More than 12,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Manitoba, according to the latest information from the province.

As of Jan. 12, 12,409 doses of the vaccine have been administered, with 1,660 of those being second doses.

Of those shots, 75 per cent have been in the Winnipeg Health Region, with the Southern Health Region sitting in second place at 10 per cent.

The eligibility criteria has also been updated to now include staff who work at congregate group care settings and provide direct care to residents.

The age limit has also been removed for health-care workers who work in emergency and urgent care departments.

The province has hired 1,071 people to work at vaccination sites in both Winnipeg and Brandon. There is now a total 1,666 staff to help with the vaccine efforts.

So far, Manitoba has received 28,080 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and the province has an inventory of 15,402 doses from Pfizer.

The Moderna vaccine, 7,300 doses total, has been distributed to personal care homes and First Nations communities in the province.