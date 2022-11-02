iHeartRadio

More than $12K in drugs seized from Lethbridge home in trafficking investigation


Lethbridge police say more than $12,300 in drugs was seized following the execution of a search warrant on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Lethbridge Police Service handout)

Lethbridge police have arrested a man after more than $12,300 in drugs were seized from a home on Tuesday.

Officers executed a search warrant at a house in the 500 block of 11 Street South as part of an investigation into drug trafficking

The drugs seized include:

  • 31.7 grams of methamphetamine;
  • 83.8 grams cocaine;
  • 19.1 grams crack cocaine; and
  • Nine oxycocet pills.

Police also seized a vehicle and $3,255 in cash.

Oliver Mongu Malisi is charged with the following:

  • Four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking,
  • Possession of stolen property (proceeds of crime), and
  • Failure to comply with a release order.

He will remain in custody pending a court appearance scheduled for Thursday.

