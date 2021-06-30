More than $12M in property seized in pot bust

Ontario Provincial Police say a search of a Meaford, Ont. property has led to the seizure of millions of dollars worth of cannabis plants and charges against seven people.

Grey Bruce OPP, along with the OPP's Emergency Response Team, Tactics and Rescue Unit, Canine Unit, Aviation Services, Provincial Assets and Forfeiture Unit and the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Team executed the search warrant.

Officials say a search of the property resulted in the seizure of 11,309 illegal cannabis plants, as well as numerous other offence-related assets, with a total combined value of approximately $12.2 million.

As a result of the investigation, seven individuals were arrested.

Six were charged with cultivate, propagate or harvest any cannabis plant at a place that is not their dwelling house and possession for the purpose of distributing.

They include:

57-year-old of no fixed address

63-year-old and 60-year-old from of Scarborough, Ont.

29-year-old and 60-year-old from Markham, Ont.

42-year-old from Toronto, Ont.

A 58-year-old from Scarborough was charged with cultivate, propagate or harvest more than four cannabis plants and possession for the purpose of distributing.

All seven suspects are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on July 29.