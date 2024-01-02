More than 130 eastern Ontario motorists charged with impaired driving over the holidays

Ontario Provincial Police has charged 134 motorists in eastern Ontario with impaired driving charges this holiday season.

OPP released the results of over 1,500 Festive Ride (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) programs held in the region between Nov. 16, 2023 and Jan. 1, 2024 on Tuesday.

Another 37 motorists were issued drivers licence suspensions after registering in the warning range on the approved roadside screening device.

"Impaired drivers are a danger to everyone on the roads, including themselves, their passengers, other drivers and even pedestrians," said OPP inspector Walid Kandar in a news release.

OPP said on Tuesday that more than 11,000 impaired driving charges were laid across the province in 2023 with 50 people dying from alcohol or drug-related crashes.

Police are reminding residents that Ride programs can happen anywhere anytime, not just during the holiday season.