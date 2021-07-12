More than 132,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Ottawa last week

Ottawa Public Health is reporting another record-breaking week for COVID-19 vaccination in Ottawa, with more than 132,000 does administered locally.

The 132,095 doses administered from July 4 to 10 slightly eclipses the previous week's record of 131,525.

The busiest single day for vaccine administration in Ottawa remains June 25, when 21,415 shots were administered across the city.

The pace of first doses has slowed in recent weeks but second doses have surged. OPH reports 15,843 first doses were administered in Ottawa last week, compared to 116,252 second doses. During the week of June 13, 41,280 first shots and 49,244 second shots were administered.

To date, 749,033 residents of Ottawa 12 and older have had at least one dose and 498,340 are fully vaccinated. That accounts for 71 per cent coverage across the entire population with one dose and 47 per cent with two.

Youth leading the way, but young adults still lagging

Ottawa youth 12 to 17 are lining up for shots at rates unseen anywhere else in Ontario. Seventy-nine per cent of all 12 to 17 year-olds in the city have had at least one dose, well ahead of the provincial average of 60 per cent, and 20 per cent are fully vaccinated.

But while children are lining up, it appears there is a significant number of young adults who have yet to receive their first dose.

Among 18 to 29-year-olds, 69 per cent have one shot, the lowest coverage of any age category (though it is also the largest age category in Ottawa by population) and 71 per cent of people in their 30s have one shot, which is the second-lowest coverage. This is a trend seen across the province. The provincial average for first doses among 18 to 29-year-olds is 68 per cent and it's 71 per cent for 30 to 39-year-olds.

Ottawa's medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches is encouraging young adults to get their shots, saying it's easier than ever, but mass vaccination clinics won't be around forever.

"You deserve to have the vaccine," Etches said at a press conference last week, noting that people 18 to 39 have seen more COVID-19 cases than any other age group in the city.

"We want people to take opportunity that exists… and understand that it protects them and the people around them."

As of this past weekend, anyone who has yet to receive a first dose can now walk in to any community clinic without an appointment.

Second dose coverage in Ottawa rises steadily by age in line with the expanded rollout from the province, so those who have their first shots do not appear to be delaying their second doses in significant numbers.

QUICK STATS

Ottawa residents with at least one dose: 749,033

Ottawa residents with two doses: 498,340

Percent of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 81 per cent

Percent of population 12 and older with two doses: 54 per cent

Percent of total population with at least one dose: 71 per cent

Percent of total population with two doses: 47 per cent

Vaccination coverage by age for Ottawa residents with at least one dose

12-17: 79 per cent (52,579 people)

18-29: 69 per cent (129,046 people)

30-39: 71 per cent (112,229 people)

40-49: 83 per cent (112,402 people)

50-59: 88 per cent (123,694 people)

60-69: 89 per cent (106,112 people)

70-79: 93 per cent (70,582 people)

80 and older: 94 per cent (39,886 people)

Unknown age: 2,505 people

Vaccination coverage by age for Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated