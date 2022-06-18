More than 150 bikers gather for 15th annual Nipissing Motorcycle Ride for Dad

More than 150 bikers gathered at Canadore College Saturday morning to take off for the 15th annual Ride for Dad event.

Making stops as far south as Powassan and heading over to Mattawa the three hour ride is all in support of raising funds and awareness for prostate cancer.

"We have had people tell us that our ride has saved their life," said John Strang, chair of Ride for Dad in Nipissing.

"It's amazing, the stories that we hear every day that's what keeps us going here in Nipissing."

Since 2000, Ride for Dad has raised over $35 million dollars.