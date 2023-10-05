More than 150 charges laid against 39 people in southern Ontario drug trafficking probe

York Regional Police have charged 39 people in connection with a months-long investigation into drug trafficking in the Town of Newmarket, resulting in the seizure of an estimated $7 million worth of illegal substances.

According to police, the investigation began in April 2023 after officers received information about a woman trafficking controlled substances in Newmarket.

“A suspect was identified and as investigators targeted the street-level trafficking, they identified a larger network with the capacity to supply large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine in our community,” York Regional Police said in a news release.

“The investigation evolved into Project Crystal, during which police found evidence of drug traffickers dealing methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine at the kilogram level.”

Police said 23 search warrants were executed in connection with the investigation, resulting in the seizure of illegal drugs with an estimated street value of more than $7 million.

More than 11 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine were seized, along with more than two kilograms of fentanyl, more than six kilograms of cocaine, as well as almost 900 grams of MDMA, and more than 230 pounds of illicit cannabis.

More than 150 charges have been laid, including trafficking, conspiracy to traffic, and possession of controlled substances.

Five arrest warrants have been issued for outstanding suspects, police said.