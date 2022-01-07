More than 150 snow-covered cars pulled over in a single B.C. city in just 3 hours

More than 150 drivers of snow-covered vehicles were stopped in a single city in B.C. Thursday, in the span of just three hours.

Police in Burnaby said they pulled the drivers over for a variety of reasons that all came down to "snow-related visibility issues."

In some cases, drivers' views were obstructed, while in others, their licence plates were illegible.

Mounties performed the safety check Thursday morning, looking for drivers who'd parked outside overnight, and failed to properly remove the fresh-fallen snow.

Most of the 152 drivers were just given a warning, then made to clear the snow off their cars before continuing on their way. In cases where the driver didn't have a snow brush, they were leant one by police.

According to police, in some cases only small portions of the windows had been cleared, meaning the drivers would barely be able to see out.

"Other vehicles had several inches of snow on top that had not been cleared, creating a moving hazard on the road," the RCMP detachment said in a news release later on Thursday.

And a lot of the drivers said they knew it was a hazard, but they were running late, so they'd left it.

"Being in a rush is not an excuse to drive an unsafe vehicle," Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in the release.

"Getting to your destination late is better than not getting there at all. Not clearing your vehicle is a hazard to yourself and to others on the road."

While 125 drivers just got a warning, 16 got written warnings and 11 were ticketed.

Six of those tickers were for driving while the view is obstructed, and three were for illegible licence plates due to excessive snow covering.

One driver was fined for excessive speeding, allegedly caught driving 101 km/h in a 50 zone, despite the speed limit and the weather. And another was fined for not having a licence.