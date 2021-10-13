More than 150 traffic tickets issued during 'Operation Impact'

A national four-day traffic enforcement blitz aimed at keeping roads safe resulted in more than 150 charges for Windsor drivers.

The Windsor Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit along with other police units participated in the national campaign “Operation Impact: Be a Hero. Aim for Zero” over Thanksgiving weekend, aiming to make “Canada’s roads the safest in the world.”

The focus of this year’s campaign was on behaviours that put drivers, passengers and other road users at risk. This includes impaired, aggressive, and distracted driving as well as driving without seatbelts and proper child car seats.

“Most collisions are not 'accidents', they are generally the direct result of a conscious decision an individual driver has made,” a WPS news release said. “If there were zero problematic driving behaviours at the wheel, we could expect zero collisions, zero injuries and zero deaths on our roads.”

The Traffic Enforcement Unit focused on several locations, some found directly through citizen complains through the WPS Road Watch and Traffic Complaints programs on the police website.

The locations included:

Dougall Avenue and Cabana Road

Lauzon Road and McHugh Street area

Huron Church Road - Community Safety Zone

Wyandotte Street East from Strabane Avenue to Little River Road

As a result of the campaign, the following enforcement actions were issued:

5 stunt driving charges - includes 30 day licence suspensions for drivers

5 drive suspend charges

2 impaired by drugs charges

3 impaired by alcohol charges

153 other enforcement actions - includes, but limited to, speeding, noise and red light charges

11 vehicles seized

WPS say vehicle collision kill about 2,000 Canadians and seriously injure another 10,000 people and injure about 165,000 citizens every year.

“The Windsor Police Service remains committed to road safety and the safety of our citizens,” WPS says. “Road safety is everyone's responsibility and it needs to be taken seriously, lives depend on it!”