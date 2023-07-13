More than $156,000 worth of drugs, weapons, cash seized, Stratford person arrested: OPP

A person from Stratford is facing charges after more than $156,000 of drugs, cash and weapons were seized by Huron-Perth Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

According to a media release from OPP, on Wednesday at around 8:35 a.m., a 44-year-old person from Stratford was arrested in the Town of Mitchell as a result of a drug trafficking investigation. Police said two search warrants were executed following their arrest, in West Gore Street in Stratford and Homes Street in Mitchell.

Police said they seized a quantity of suspected methamphetamine and hydromorphone capsules. Other seized items included digital scales, packaging material, cellular phones, a BB gun, 3D printed handgun components, a functioning taser, stolen police shirts and a police badge. The suspect’s vehicle and a quantity of Canadian currency was also seized, according to OPP.

The person arrested is facing numerous charges including possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody.