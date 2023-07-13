More than $156,000 worth of drugs, weapons, cash seized, Stratford person arrested: OPP
A person from Stratford is facing charges after more than $156,000 of drugs, cash and weapons were seized by Huron-Perth Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
According to a media release from OPP, on Wednesday at around 8:35 a.m., a 44-year-old person from Stratford was arrested in the Town of Mitchell as a result of a drug trafficking investigation. Police said two search warrants were executed following their arrest, in West Gore Street in Stratford and Homes Street in Mitchell.
Police said they seized a quantity of suspected methamphetamine and hydromorphone capsules. Other seized items included digital scales, packaging material, cellular phones, a BB gun, 3D printed handgun components, a functioning taser, stolen police shirts and a police badge. The suspect’s vehicle and a quantity of Canadian currency was also seized, according to OPP.
The person arrested is facing numerous charges including possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order and unauthorized possession of a weapon.
The accused was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody.
-
More full-time positions needed to fix MRI technologist shortage, says local OPSEU presidentWhen it comes to MRI technologists, hospitals are falling short.
-
Sky Hawks sky-diving team to jump for Sydney, N.S. RibfestIt's considered one of the most spectacular shows in the Canadian military and this weekend, the Sky Hawks parachute team will leap out into the sky over Sydney, N.S.
-
Top-notch Canadian curlers on hand at youth camp in North BaySome of the top curlers in Canada and northern Ontario led a camp for young curling athletes in North Bay this week.
-
FIS removes tentative men's downhill races at Lake Louise from calendarThe International Ski and Snowboard Federation has removed a tentative men's downhill at Lake Louise, Alta., from next season's calendar.
-
Police, province investigating 'deliberately set' wildfires near Lac La BicheMounties and Alberta Wildfire are investigating several suspicious wildfires that happened between April 22 and May 22 along Highway 881 between Anzac, Alta., and Lac La Biche.
-
East Vancouver's Oca Pastificio has closed following the death of its co-founder and head chefBouquets of flowers have been dropped off outside of a popular and celebrated East Vancouver restaurant that abruptly closed following the death of its young co-founder and head chef.
-
Barrie tornado victims still picking up the pieces on 2nd anniversary of powerful stormTwo years since a tornado shifted homes from their foundations, blew out windows and tore roofs clear off in a Barrie neighbourhood, many residents are still picking up the pieces and waiting to return home, with roughly a dozen homes still unfinished.
-
Regina MLA says he was targeted in alleged extortion attemptA 36-year-old man is accused of trying to extort an elected provincial government official.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for London, Ont. and surrounding regionEnvironment Canada meteorologists are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.