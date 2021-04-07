More than 16,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Ottawa so far this week

Ottawa Public Health says more than 16,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the capital since Sunday.

The public health unit's vaccination dashboard, which updates every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, shows that the city has administered 12,147 doses of the Pfizier-BioNTech vaccine, 2,264 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 2,372 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Ottawa since April 4.

OPH data show the city administered 34,844 doses of Pfizer vaccine and 137 AstraZeneca shots in Ottawa during the week of March 28 to April 3, the busiest week yet for the local rollout.

To date, 168,129 doses of vaccine have been administered to Ottawa residents, including 8,021 doses--largely AstraZeneca--administered to Ottawa residents outside of the city. Data also show 11,996 doses have been administered to non-residents.

A new shipment of 25,740 Pfizer-BioNTech doses and and 3,700 Moderna doses was announced on Wednesday. Ottawa has received 223,150 doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far.

On Wednesday, Ontario opened vaccine appointments to residents 60 years of age or older. The City of Ottawa says it has appointments available through April 30. More vaccination appointments will be available after this date once vaccine deliveries are confirmed.

So far, 16 per cent of eligible residents in Ottawa (16 years of age or older) have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and three per cent have received two.

Here is a look at how many vaccines have been administered to Ottawa residents by age category and how many that is as a share of each group's population.