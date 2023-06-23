More than 160 stolen vehicles valued at $10M recovered

York Regional police recovered 161 stolen vehicles worth more than $10 million that were headed overseas following a month-long investigation.

Police say the aggressive efforts to combat the rise in vehicle thefts from residential driveways recovered the stolen vehicles destined for locations in Africa and the Middle East.

Police say most thefts happen between midnight and 6 a.m. and that the service and their partners, the ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Canadian Pacific Police Service, the Canada Border Services Agency and Equité Association, remain vigilant to identify the criminal groups behind the crimes.

The investigation is ongoing, with police asking anyone with information to contact the York Regional Police Auto Cargo Theft Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext.6651, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave an anonymous tip online.

THEFT TAKES 3 TO 5 MINUTES

Police urge residents to be aware that thieves can enter vehicles in minutes through lock manipulation or electronic methods to steal them from unsuspecting individuals' driveways without triggering any alarms.

Upon gaining access, the thieves connect an electronic device, commonly utilized by mechanics for reprogramming factory settings or identifying engine error codes, to a port beneath the dashboard. This device then proceeds to program the vehicle to recognize a key brought by the thieves.

Once the new key is successfully programmed, the thieves can start the car and escape.

Police note the stolen vehicles are typically transported overseas inside shipping containers.

AVOID BECOMING A VICTIM

Police encourage parking vehicles in a locked garage when possible, using a steering wheel lock, and installing a lock on the data port. This device can be purchased online and blocks access to the vehicle's computer port, where the thieves gain access to reprogram keys.

They also suggest considering purchasing quality video surveillance and ensuring cameras are properly placed and functioning for day and night use.