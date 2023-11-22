More than 17,000 incidents of public intoxication reported since 2018, Regina police say

Police in Regina have responded to nearly 2,000 incidents involving public intoxication in the first half of the year. However, overall trends are going down according to a recent report.

At the city’s monthly Board of Police Commissioners meeting on Tuesday – the Regina Police Service (RPS) revealed the results of a five and a half year statistical review solely focused on public intoxication charges.

The first six months of 2023 saw 1,819 calls for service in relation to an incident of public intoxication.

According to the review, the greatest number of calls for service was 3,265 in 2019 – while the lowest was 2,728 in 2022.

Since 2020 – reports of public intoxication have steadily decreased overall.

From Jan. 1 2018 to July 31, 2023 – Regina police responded to a total of 17,025 incidents involving public intoxication.

Of the 17,025 incidents, 7,778 arrests were made.

“Of that total, there is a small subset of individuals who have been arrested multiple times, resulting in 3,935 unique individuals arrested during the five and half year data review,” the report read.

The average number of arrests for per intoxicated individual was two – while the highest number of arrests attributed to one person was 144.

“Following closely were instances where individuals were arrested 60 and 58 times respectively,” the report said.

The vast majority of intoxication-related arrests were for only being intoxicated or intoxicated needing night shelter (89 per cent) while the remaining 11 per cent included arrests for intoxication combined with other charges.

A total of 65 per cent of those arrested were men while the remaining 35 per cent were women.

Regarding the age of the offenders, 90 per cent were listed as adults while 10 per cent were youths.

So far in 2023, 814 people have been arrested for intoxication related charges across the city.

According to the data, the North Central neighbourhood recorded the highest number of calls with 3,943.

Regina’s central district (North Central Community, Heritage and Downtown Core) accounted for the most arrests with 3,681.

The south district (territory south of Victoria Avenue, east of Winnipeg Street and West of Albert Street) came in second with a total of 2,210.

Police say the report was requested following a perceived increase in public intoxication in Regina’s downtown core and a corresponding perception that RPS were not responsive to the incidents.

Moving forward, RPS says it will continue to track the issues and expects provincial initiatives will assist with the situation.

“It is hoped the recent announcement by the Government of Saskatchewan of funding for secure, low barrier detox spaces exclusively available for police services will increase the ability of the Regina Police Service to respond to these types of calls for service,” the report concluded.

“The success of this new initiative will require a corresponding increase in support services made available for individuals with substance use disorders.”