More than 18,000 LEDs light up Halifax-area home for Christmas

A home in Fall River, N.S., is lighting up the neighbourhood this holiday season.

Last year, Shawn Anderson’s Henry Avenue home was decked out with 9,000 LEDs. He’s doubled that this year.

While the light show is entertaining, Anderson says it’s also a way to give back.

“If you do come out, there is a donation box at the end of the driveway and it’s for the Lions Christmas Express for families in need at Christmastime,” said Anderson in an interview with CTV News.

“Any non-perishable items you have will be gladly accepted right there.”

Candy canes and Christmas trees illuminate the lawn, while string lights, snowflakes and a star adorn the home.

The show is not only a treat for the eyes -- the lights are timed to five songs.

The show starts nightly after the sun goes down. Visitors can tune in to 87.9 FM on their car radio to follow along.