More than 1K children to participate in Lemonade Stand Day for Stollery

More than 400 lemonade stands will pop up around the province on Sunday as kids raise money for the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

On Monday, hundreds of families came out to pick up their lemonade stand kits from St. Stanislaus School in Edmonton.

“It’s so important for kids to know they can also help other kids, but it’s also important for them to know if they need the Stollery, and they go in there, they helped contribute to what’s at the Stollery,” said organizer Monita Chapman.

Chapman says about 1,400 kids are expected to take part.

It’s the ninth annual Lemonade Stand Day, and this year proceeds will support the Stollery’s Simulation Program, which helps pediatric medical professionals practice complicated procedures in a simulated environment before doing it in an ICU on a real baby.

Lemonade stands will be popping up in Edmonton, Sherwood Park, St. Albert, Spruce Grove, Fort Saskatchewan, and Fort McMurray.