More than 1M COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Waterloo Region

One year after the first COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived in Waterloo Region, partners have now administered more than 1 million shots.

As of Tuesday, vaccine clinics and other partners had put 1,004,848 shots in arms in the region.

That breaks down into 475,832 first doses, 449,705 second doses and 79,311 third doses.

Of the eligible population over the age of five in Waterloo Region, 85.30 per cent have one dose and 79.89 per cent have both doses.

As for the whole population, 80.77 per cent are partially vaccinated and 75.69 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Clinics are ramping up for more vaccine doses after booster doses opened for people over the age of 18 on Monday.

Appointments can be booked online at regional clinics, along with through local pharmacies and primary care offices.

The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Waterloo Region on December 21, 2020.