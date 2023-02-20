More than $1M of fentanyl seized in Winnipeg drug trafficking investigation

The Winnipeg Police Service seized more than $1 million worth of fentanyl earlier in February as part of a months-long drug trafficking investigation.

In November 2022, the Winnipeg police’s Guns and Gangs Unit began to investigate a man suspected of trafficking fentanyl, cocaine, and meth.

On Feb. 10, 2023, police arrested the suspect and searched a home in the 500 block of St. Anne’s Road.

During this search officers also took a woman into custody and seized a number of items, including:

2.67 kilograms of fentanyl with a potential street value of $1,068,000;

259 grams of cocaine with a potential street value of $25,900;

277 grams of meth with a potential street value of $27,700;

About $30,000 in cash;

Score sheets, scales and packaging materials;

A vacuum sealer;

Counterfeit money and tools to make counterfeit money; and

Two pellet guns.

A 39-year-old man and 38-year-old woman are facing drug-trafficking related charges.