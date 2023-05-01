More than $1M worth of stolen vehicles recovered in the Toronto area by police

Investigators in the Toronto area recovered over $1 million worth of stolen vehicles while executing a search warrant last week.

A release issued Monday by Durham police said officers responded to the area of Warren Road and Hopkins Street in Whitby at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Thursday for reports of a stolen Lexus.

Officers conducted further investigation and located additional stolen vehicles, the release said.

The next day, on Friday, a search warrant was executed, and investigators located a total of 11 stolen motor vehicles – 10 Lexus SUVs and one Range Rover, police said.

The vehicles seized were reported stolen from a variety of jurisdictions, including Durham, York, Halton, Toronto, and Niagara, the service said.

Police say their investigation is ongoing, and are asking anyone with surveillance or dashcam video in the area at the time of the incident to contact them at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1829.

Anonymous information can also be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.

Police reminded residents they may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

