More than 2,000 parking tickets handed out as residential parking ban ends: city
The city says the phase 2 residential parking ban will be lifted Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The ban started on Jan. 24 at 7 p.m., but was only supposed to be in place for 24 to 72 hours in each neighbourhood while crews cleared the roads.
“Crews have been agile in responding to snowfall and shifting weather, as well as being able to respond to the recent Bellamy Hill flooding incident. We’re happy to have completed the clearing ahead of schedule,” said Val Dacyk of the City of Edmonton in a news release.
The city says 2,875 vehicles were ticketed under the ban between Jan. 24 and Feb. 5, and 243 vehicles were towed to the nearest cleared street.
Several drivers spoke to CTV News Edmonton about their tickets, complaining they weren't notified before the city handed out tickets despite signing up for email reminders.
One driver received a ticket five days before crews plowed his street.
The city has since cancelled his ticket.
Crews will now begin clearing the more than 3,300 cul-de-sacs across the city.
Officials say snow from cul-de-sacs will be stacked and then hauled away.
There will be no residential parking ban during cul-de-sac clearing.
