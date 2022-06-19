More than 2,600 without power in Whyte Ridge area: Manitoba Hydro

More than 2,600 customers are without power due to an outage in the Whyte Ridge area in Winnipeg Sunday evening.

Manitoba Hydro said crews are responding to the outage, which it believes may have been caused by a defective transformer.

"We (are) working to get everyone back on as quickly as possible," Manitoba Hydro said in a tweet.

According to Manitoba Hydro's outages map, the power was knocked out around 3:48 p.m. and is not expected to be restored until 8:45 p.m.

Manitoba Hydro says people can report power outages online.