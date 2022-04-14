More than $2.6M lost to cryptocurrency frauds in less than 4 months in a single B.C. city: RCMP
RCMP in Richmond, B.C., say they have received 22 reports of alleged cryptocurrency fraud since January with losses topping $2.6 million.
A statement from the detachment says Richmond residents are mainly being snared in one of three common scams.
These include fake investment opportunities, a romance con or contact with someone the victim believes represents a government agency.
Investigators say in one recent case, a single victim lost $550,000 when he was duped into making a series of investments in foreign exchange companies that turned out to be fake.
Police say the fraudsters use tactics ranging from charm to threats and, in most cases, ask or order the victim to send Bitcoin payments or Google Play or iTunes gift cards.
Cpl. Melissa Liu with the Richmond RCMP economic crime unit says the thieves are adept at quickly moving any payment so it can't be traced and education and awareness are the best ways to avoid becoming a victim.
-
'A wonderful gift': Ukrainian family moves rent-free into new Port Moody, B.C., apartmentA family of five who fled Bucha, Ukraine, have arrived in British Columbia, where a developer is letting them live rent-free in a new Port Moody apartment building.
-
-
Sault College receives $2M in provincial funding for engineering schoolAs renovations continue at the future site of the School of Engineering at Sault College, the province is providing funding for the project.
-
Businesses caught between rising costs and pinched customersInflation is the leading worry of just over one-third of Canadian businesses, according to a recent survey by Ownr, an RBC Ventures company.
-
Londoner honoured with Sovereign's Medal for 40 years of volunteer workSandi Burns learned in 2019 she would be awarded the Sovereign's Medal for volunteer work. But after the pandemic postponed the event, Lieutenant Governor for Ontario Elizabeth Dowdeswell announced she would visit Burns at her home for the ceremony.
-
Proposed tax on trucks met with disapproval from Sask. politiciansA proposed federal tax expansion on half ton trucks is being condemned in the Saskatchewan Legislature, a proposal Ottawa said came from an independent advisory body.
-
-
Gloves come off: NDP ties Kevin Falcon to unpopular Liberal cuts ahead of byelectionAhead of a byelection that's expected to give new BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon a seat at the provincial legislature, the NDP are on the attack, as part of a strategy to link him to past unpopular decisions.
-
‘Have you seen my wheels?’: Unusual theft north of FergusThe County of Wellington is asking for the public’s help.