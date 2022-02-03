More than 2 dozen buses damaged on Downtown Eastside since mid-January: Vancouver police

Police say dozens of buses with routes through Vancouver's Downtown Eastside have been damaged in recent weeks and it appears someone may be throwing objects at their windows.

The Vancouver Police Department said Thursday it's working with Metro Vancouver Transit Police to investigate damage to 26 buses since Jan. 17.

"We believe someone may be launching projectiles at buses as they travel along East Hastings Street in the Downtown Eastside," said VPD Const. Tania Visintin in a news release.

"The frequency of these incidents is increasing and we’re worried someone could get hurt."

Police said video footage taken from inside the buses suggests all the vehicles were damaged between Gore and Cambie streets during early morning hours, while the buses were moving.

"In each of these cases, the broken windows weren’t immediately noticed by the drivers or reported by the passenger," says MVTP Const. Amanda Steed in the news release.

"It was only after the drivers finished their shift that the damage was discovered."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-0613.