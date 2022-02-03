More than 2 dozen buses damaged on Downtown Eastside since mid-January: Vancouver police
Police say dozens of buses with routes through Vancouver's Downtown Eastside have been damaged in recent weeks and it appears someone may be throwing objects at their windows.
The Vancouver Police Department said Thursday it's working with Metro Vancouver Transit Police to investigate damage to 26 buses since Jan. 17.
"We believe someone may be launching projectiles at buses as they travel along East Hastings Street in the Downtown Eastside," said VPD Const. Tania Visintin in a news release.
"The frequency of these incidents is increasing and we’re worried someone could get hurt."
Police said video footage taken from inside the buses suggests all the vehicles were damaged between Gore and Cambie streets during early morning hours, while the buses were moving.
"In each of these cases, the broken windows weren’t immediately noticed by the drivers or reported by the passenger," says MVTP Const. Amanda Steed in the news release.
"It was only after the drivers finished their shift that the damage was discovered."
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-0613.
-
'Nobody has been held accountable': Family creates bursary to honour young Surrey woman whose killer still hasn't been caught'We're still hoping for some closure.' A family is still looking for answers in the murder of a young woman gunned down in Surrey almost one year ago.
-
'A different way of connecting': Man records interviews while flying over Victoria, VancouverA pilot who was born and raised in Victoria is turning his passion for flight into a side business that he hopes will become popular with online viewers.
-
Fire that claimed Winnipeg's historic Kirkwood Block will leave hole in heart of the cityA piece of Winnipeg’s past has been destroyed in a massive inferno Wednesday that continues to jam up the city’s downtown.
-
Horseback archer Kenton Miller is Canada's number 1 with a bow and arrowFor 800 years archers in China, Japan and Mongolia have practiced the art of horse archery. Kenton Miller would love to see more people in Canada give the sport a try.
-
How Black teachers in Edmonton are offering knowledge, empowerment to younger generationsFor the first time, the Black Teachers Association of Alberta is offering programming to students across the city.
-
David Letterman spotted wearing Winnipeg Blue Bombers toqueThe Winnipeg Blue Bombers may have a certain celebrity talk-show host cheering them on.
-
Should B.C. teens get boosted? Advice for 12- to 17-year-olds as invitations go outYouth considered high risk are being advised to get a booster shot, but others will be presented with the risks and benefits. What should they do? CTV News asked two experts.
-
Police searching for missing South Island mother, infant sonNorth Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman and her three-month-old son.
-
Island Health announces 2 new COVID-19 outbreaksHealth officials have declared two new outbreaks of COVID-19 at long-term care homes on Vancouver Island.