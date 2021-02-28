Alberta reported 301 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and 29 cases of the B.1.1.7 U.K. variant.

Three new deaths were also reported, two seniors in the Edmonton zone and a senior in the Calgary zone.

Active cases now sit at 4,584, and the positivity rate is four per cent. A total of 7,503 tests were completed on Saturday.

There are now 250 people in hospital, with 46 in intensive care. This means the province has met one of the criteria to move to Step 2 of the phased reopening plan, which requires fewer than 450 people to be in hospital with COVID-19.

Step 2 would allow easing of restrictions at retail locations, banquet and community halls, conference centres, hotels, and indoor fitness and children’s sports facilities.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said last week that a decision on moving to Step 2 could come as early as Monday.

Hinshaw is expected to return Monday for an in-person COVID-19 update.