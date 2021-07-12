More than 20,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Waterloo Region this weekend

Vaccine clinics in Waterloo Region administered more than 20,000 doses over the weekend.

Regional officials said there were 20,077 jabs in arms from July 10 to 11, not including pharmacies or primary care settings.

On July 10, the Hockey Hub-style clinic at Bingemans set a record for a single day, administering 4,904 doses. The region also set a record that day, with 12,820 jabs.

In total, 2,978 youths between 12 and 17 received a COVID-19 vaccine at the "Every Dose Counts" event at Bingemans over the weekend.

“We’re very pleased that so many people chose to attend Bingemans Conference Centre for a first or earlier second dose of the vaccine this weekend,” said Dept. Chief Shirley Hilton, who is also lead of the vaccine task force, in a news release. “Both our traditional and Hockey Hub vaccination clinics at Bingemans ran efficiently and smoothly while accommodating first and second dose walk-ins. Many residents conveyed having a positive experience. The members of the Waterloo Region Vaccine Distribution Task Force wish to express their profound gratitude to all staff and volunteers who made it possible for so many of our residents to get vaccinated this weekend.”

The Hockey Hub clinic has spots available this coming week. First doses are available for walk-ins, and second dose appointments must be made in advance.

Here are the hours at the clinic this week:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday: 1 to 7:30 p.m.

Pfizer doses will be available to everyone 12 and older, and second doses are available to anyone who received an mRNA vaccine at least 28 days ago.