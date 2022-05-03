More than 20 people facing 145 charges in Ontario-wide drug trafficking investigation

More than 20 people from across Ontario have been charged in connection with a joint investigation into a province-wide drug trafficking network.

The six-month investigation, dubbed Project Lancia, was led by the Durham Regional Police Service in collaboration with multiple other police forces in Ontario.

Twenty-four search warrants were executed on April 29 at various locations in Peterborough, Toronto, Ancaster, Woodbridge, Caledonia and Sault Ste. Marie. An additional seven search warrants were executed previously as part of the project.

As a result, police seized about $4.5 million worth of drugs and $226,000 in cash, as well as nine firearms and five motor vehicles.

Police have taken 23 people in custody. In total, they are facing 145 drug and firearm-related offences.

The majority of suspects are from the Greater Toronto Area, including Toronto, North York, Markham and Peterborough.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Durham police are asking anyone with information pertaining to the investigation to contact them at 1-888-579-1520, ext 5800.