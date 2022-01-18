More than 20 Sudbury area school bus routes cancelled Tuesday

Sudbury Student Services Consortium has cancelled an additional four school bus routes for Jan. 18, as COVID-19 affects grow.

The other 14 routes are cancelled for the day, Tuesday, due to COVID-19:

L012

L030

L103

L655

L823

L874*new

N305

N406

N429* new

N431

N459

N467

N503* new

N504* new

Seven of the routes are cancelled for the week due to driver shortage and include: