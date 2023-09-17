More than $200,000 raised at 43rd annual Terry Fox Run in Ottawa

Canadians from coast to coast to coast are lacing up their shoes today to honour the legacy of Terry Fox and raise money for cancer research.

The annual Terry Fox Run is held on the second Sunday after Labour Day each year in cities and towns around the country.

In Ottawa, there were four events taking place that, combined, raised more than $208,000 this year.

The main Ottawa Terry Fox Run took place at Hog's Back Park. It was the largest of the four runs, raising more than $157,000.

There are also runs in Kanata, Orléans, and Manotick/Greely.

The Kanata run took place at Kanata Montessori School. It raised nearly $20,000.

The Orléans run was held at Sir Wilfrid Laurier High School and raised $11,000.

The Manotick/Greely run at the Greely Community Centre brought in just over $20,000.

It has been 43 years since Terry Fox began his cross-country Marathon of Hope in St. John's, Nfld. He made it to Thunder Bay, Ont. after 143 days before his cancer returned and he was forced to stop running. He died June 28, 1981 at the age of 22.

Since then, Canadians running in his honour have raised more than $850 million for cancer research.

This year's Terry Fox Run in Ottawa takes place the same day as the Canada Army Run, raising funds for Support Our Troops and Solider On, the two charitable funds supported by the Canadian Armed Forces.