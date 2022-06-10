More than 200 kids participate in Roughriders Foundation football camp

The Roughriders Foundation have partnered with the Northern Football League, granting kids the opportunities to play and learn the game.

But the program does more than just funding the league, it also set up a three day camp, bringing teams from the northern communities into Mosaic Stadium to learn from the best.

“They are getting drilled by the best coaches from the Rams the Huskies, the Riot,” said Ryan Karakochuk, commissioner of the Northern Football League.

“We have a lot of female players and the Riders are going to come out a little bit later and they get to meet them, so overall it’s just one of those experiences that some kids will never get to do so we’re very grateful.”

To enter the football program, kids have to be in school, and getting the opportunity to train at Mosaic is a great incentive.

“They actually have to go to school in order to play, it’s both male and female,” said executive director, Cindy Fuchs. “And you know about two years ago when we started to fund them they said ‘gee, we’d really like to see Mosaic Stadium’, so we said, well let’s bring you in, let’s do your camp here.”

For some, they had never been to Regina before and this experience was life changing.

“I don’t know how to put it, I’ll just say fun, and exciting,” said Blaze Carriere, a Grade 11 student who plays tight end with the Cumberland House Islanders.

“This is an experience of a lifetime like look where we are. This is just unreal, it’s been such a good time, being able to further my skills and hopefully win a provincial game next year,” Creighton Kodiaks quarterback Marcus Kennedy said.

Not only developing their skills on the field, all the different teams are bonding by staying at University of Regina campus dorms and playing alongside one another.

The development for them off the field is why this program exists, Fuchs said.

“Football also teaches a lot of great things, as we know, teaches them leadership and teamwork and you’ll see here behind me that they are actually collaborating really well,” she said.

And the experience is not just impactful for those learning, but those teaching as well.

“One of the promises I made to myself when I was off not playing for a few years there was if I get the chance to play again was number one giving back to the community and everyone involved in it,” says Brett Lauther, kicker for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. “So standing here in front of you guys today is pretty cool.”

The program wraps up Saturday, as the 225 participants take in the Roughriders home opener against the Hamilton Tigercats.