More than 200 people honour veterans at Timmins Remembrance Day ceremony
The city's first Remembrance Day ceremony with the public present in two years saw at least 200 people turn out in Timmins on Thursday to reflect on and honour veterans and active service members who devoted their lives to protecting Canada.
Andrea Villeneuve, Royal Canadian Legion's 88 branch vice-president, said though the turnout was smaller due to the pandemic, it is important to keep the annual tradition alive.
"We have to remember all the sacrifices that our veterans -- past and present and those that are serving -- are doing for us," said Villeneuve.
The Algonquin Regiment Army Reserve and local Royal Canadian Air Cadets were among the attendees participating.
Reservist Master Corp. Natasha Zuccarelli said it's important for Canadian Armed Forces members to know the history and significance of what soldiers do.
"It kind of grounds us in what we're doing and what our training is all about," said Zuccarelli.
"It's a really important legacy for our members, especially the new members, to understand."
