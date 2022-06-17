More than 200 workers at Manitoba Hydro go on strike

More than 200 natural gas workers at Manitoba Hydro took to the picket line Friday.

The workers walked off the job at 6:30 a.m. on Friday morning after going without a collective bargaining agreement since December of 2020.

Unifor Local 681, union representing the workers, said they are the lowest paid trade workers at Manitoba Hydro, with electrical workers making 3.8 per cent more.

For some, the union said this has led to a feeling of low morale.

"It makes the members feel disrespected, it makes the members feel like they are not respected by Manitoba Hydro or the provincial government," said Suzanne King, the national representative for Unifor 681.

"We don't want to be on strike, no one ever wants to be on strike. We want to be doing our jobs, but we want to be fairly compensated for doing our jobs."

Manitoba Hydro said it remains committed to continuing discussions with the union and the collective bargaining process.

Hydro said a contingency plan is in place to respond to natural gas emergencies during the labour dispute, but non-emergency gas work will be delayed. It said meter exchanges and appliance inspections may have to be rescheduled.

Customers having issues with natural gas appliances will be directed to an appliance dealer or repair shop.