More than $22K in golf clubs stolen over 9 months; 1 wanted by police

A man is wanted by police in connection to the theft of about $22,600 worth of golf equipment in Edmonton.

Mitchell Cole Zettler, 31, is one of multiple people police say are responsible for running out of local Golf Town stores with unpaid high-end clubs.

The chain was targeted repeatedly between September 2021 and June of this year.

Zettler is wanted on multiple warrants including theft over $5,000 and obstructing a peace officer, Edmonton Police Service said Wednesday, also asking for tips about his location.

They warned the public that the stolen golf clubs might be listed for sale online.

Anyone with information about Zettler or the stolen golf clubs was asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers.