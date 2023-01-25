More than 25% of flights at Toronto Pearson Airport cancelled as snowstorm hammers southern Ontario
Hundreds of flights at Toronto Pearson International Airport were cancelled on Wednesday as a heavy snowstorm hammers the city.
The airport said 26.9 per cent of their departing flights have been cancelled, as of their latest update at around 9:40 p.m. About 28 per cent of their arriving flights have been cancelled, too.
In total, about 112 departures and 113 arrivals have been cancelled. Looking ahead into the evening, dozens of more cancellations and delays are set to be added to the growing list as the blanket of snow builds up to 20 cm.
Toronto Pearson is asking passengers to check their flight statuses on the airport’s website or with their airline before heading to the airport.
“Delays are possible as our ground crews work hard in these challenging conditions to ensure the safety of all passengers,” Toronto Pearson tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.
Since a travel advisory is in effect across southern Ontario, Air Canada said travellers are permitted to make flight changes.
The significant snowfall is expected to stretch into Thursday’s forecast with periods of snow tapering into flurries by the morning.
-
Western University to host viewing party for once in a lifetime phenomenonIt may be green in appearance but it isn’t envy that gives this comet its unique colour.
-
Police hunt woman in connection to incident that saw victim run over and robbed, in that orderCalgary police have arrested one suspect and are still looking for another in connection to a December incident in a southwest parking lot that left the victim severely injured.
-
Ottawa police, bylaw increasing downtown presence on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' protestOttawa police and Bylaw Services are telling residents and visitors they will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to parking, noise and fireworks violations downtown this weekend, on the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
Murphy’s Logic: The carbon tax should be fairerBenjamin Franklin said nothing is certain except death and taxes. We can’t do much about the first but the second is a different matter. In a free society, through government, we have at least some say over what is taxed and at what rate.
-
Province investigating tree clearing on environmentally significant land in LaSalleTown officials and environmentalists say they have questions why trees were removed from a property west of the Todd Lane and Malden Road Roundabout.
-
N.S. reports no new COVID-19 deaths; cases increase, hospitalizations decreaseNova Scotia's weekly COVID-19 update shows a decrease in active hospitalizations but an increase in new cases.
-
Motion put forward to potentially regulate hookah lounges in WinnipegHookah lounges in Winnipeg may one day face health and safety regulations.
-
Teen girl assaulted on her way to school: PoliceWinnipeg police are searching for a suspect in connection to a sexual assault in the city's West End.
-
Lucky lotto win for Cambridge manA Cambridge man is the region’s newest millionaire.