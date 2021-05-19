More than 250K vaccine doses administered in Waterloo Region

Region of Waterloo Public Health officials said more than 250,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to local residents.

Officials expect at least 50 per cent of eligible residents 18 and older will have received at least one dose of vaccine by the end of Wednesday.

Public health said they're expecting more doses for the rest of May and into June, meaning more people will be able to book a vaccine appointment soon. They're currently booking appointments for people 50 and older, along with people 18 and older living in hot spot neighbourhoods, people with at-risk health conditions and health-care workers.

Last week, pre-registration opened for everyone 12 and older. However, it could take four to six weeks before appointments are available. Regional officials will be booking in order of priority.

Local clinics are currently administering Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

“When it is your turn to book an appointment, the best thing to do is to get immunized as soon as possible,” Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said in a news release. “Whether you get the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, getting the vaccine when it’s available means that you are taking action to significantly reduce your risk of serious illness and death from the COVID-19 virus, and helping to protect your loved ones.”

On Tuesday, the province said anyone 18 and older in the province was eligible for a vaccine.

As of Tuesday, nearly 7.3 million vaccine doses had been administered across Ontario.

Some local pharmacies are also offering Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to people over the age of 18.