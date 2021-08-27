More than $25K in drugs seized by London police, four charged

Four people are facing charges after searches at three addresses located thousands in drugs and cash.

London police executed search warrants at addresses on Jacksway Crescent, Cayuga Crescent and Apache Road on Thursday.

As a result, police seized:

308 grams of cocaine (value $24,640)

204 tablets of Percocet (Oxycontin) (value $1,020)

five digital scales

six cellular devices

$1,760 in Canadian currency

Four people, ages 18, 21, 21, and 22, all from London, were charged with one count of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Both 21-year-olds were additionally charged with a second count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

All four accused were released on an undertaking with their next court date set for Nov. 19.