More than 260,000 incorrect letters sent to N.B. voters ahead of local elections

Elections New Brunswick is warning voters that they may receive letters with incorrect information about local government elections happening next month.

The agency says some people may get letters stating they do not have an election coming up, when, in fact, they do. Meanwhile, some New Brunswickers who do have a local election happening next month may get letters stating they don’t.

In a news release Wednesday, Elections New Brunswick says more than 260,000 households are affected by the error.

It explains the issue was caused by a mix-up in the names on files sent to a vendor who printed and packaged the letters.

“The mistake, introduced after the files were sent to the supplier, was not caught by us during the proofing process,” said Kim Poffenroth, the chief electoral officer for Elections NB, in the release.

“Voters who live in areas having an election will be sent voter information cards by us in mid-November, indicating when and where they can vote.”

Newspaper readers can also find election information in all daily papers next week in a published insert and residents can call the Elections NB call centre Monday to Saturday with questions at 1-888-858-8683 (VOTE).

Elections NB adds that information regarding the local government elections on Nov. 28 can be found on its website.

The following communities are not having elections:

Belledune

Campobello Island

Dieppe

Fredericton

Fredericton Junction

Grand Manan

McAdam

Memramcook

Miramichi

Moncton

Neguac

New Maryland

Quispamsis

Riverview

Rothesay

Saint John

Tracy

Upper Miramichi

Elections NB says people living in other parts of the province, including those in unincorporated rural areas, will have “some form of election.”