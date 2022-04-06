More than 3,400 customers still without power as crews continue with repairs: SaskPower

More than 3,400 customers remain without electricity Wednesday afternoon after a spring snow storm damaged hundreds of power poles in southwestern Saskatchewan on Tuesday.

SaskPower said it anticipates Maple Creek will have power restored by 6 p.m. on Wednesday, but added other rural areas won't have power restored until Thursday at the earliest.

“Crews are also working to complete repairs to broken crossarms and poles to restore power to customers north and east of Maple Creek. Power may be restored to the main line feeding this area tonight, however some customers will be without power overnight regardless because of local issues,” the power company said in a release.

Cypress Hills Provincial Park is still inaccessible because of adverse road conditions, and 70 poles are down in the general area. There is no ETR for this area and 800 or so customers in that area will remain without power overnight,” the release continued.

SaskPower estimated between 200-300 power poles were damaged in the storm that brought heavy snow and wind gusts as strong as 110 km/h.

Updates on outages can be found on SaskPower’s website, current road conditions can be found on the Highway Hotline.