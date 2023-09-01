More than 3,600 N.W.T. residents have registered in Calgary; city continues to provide support
Staff
CTV News Calgary
The City of Calgary says Northwest Territories evacuees continue to arrive in the city.
Any new arrivals will be directed to group lodging, starting tomorrow.
Evacuees can register at the Westin Airport Hotel reception centre at 671 Aero Dr. N.E. between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Sept. 2-4.
Outside of those hours, evacuees can call 311.
The city says so far, more than 3,600 N.W.T. residents have registered in Calgary.
"Our hearts go out to those affected by the wildfires. We stand by our neighbours in need," said Sue Henry, Calgary Emergency Management Agency chief.
"We know that some of the evacuated residents are struggling and need support. We will continue to do our best to help them as needed."
