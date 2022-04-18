More than 3,950 lbs of trash collected from Detroit River watershed

Volunteers across Windsor-Essex collected more than 3,950 lbs. of garbage from the Detroit River watershed during a community clean-up.

According to the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA)’s Facebook, more than 200 volunteers came together for the river clean-up on Saturday, Apr. 9 where they pulled trash from two areas.

Volunteers at the Little River location removed about 1,884 lbs. from the area while those at the Sandwich location removed more than 1,659 lbs.

“While we thank volunteers for these tremendous efforts, it’s important to treat every day like Earth Day! Please, refrain from littering and properly dispose of all waste when visiting our region's trails and natural spaces,” the post says.

A number of community partners also participated in the clean-up event which was part of a broader Detroit River binational program celebrating Earth Month hosted through the Detroit River Coalition.