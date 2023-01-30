More than 3 kilos of cocaine seized in northern Ont. by guns and gangs unit

A joint forces drug trafficking investigation in northern Ontario has resulted in three people charged and drugs, cash and a vehicle being seized.

Three drug raids in Thunder Bay were executed Jan. 19 by the provincial guns and gangs unit led by the Ontario Provincial Police, Nishnawbe Aski Police Service and Anishinabek Police Service.

This after the investigation began in October.

During the drug bust, officers seized approximately 3.7 kilograms of suspected cocaine, about $50,000 in cash and a vehicle.

As a result, two 29-year-olds from the Toronto area and a 32-year-old from Terrebonne, Que. – north of Montreal – are charged with drug trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

They have been held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Thunder Bay.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.