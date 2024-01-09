More than 30 dogs 'urgently in need' of foster care ahead of Alberta deep freeze: AARCS

The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society is urgently appealing for foster homes for dogs as extreme cold weather approaches.

Temperatures are expected to plummet to -30 degrees in Alberta in the coming days and AARCS says 30 dogs are in "critical" need of foster care.

With the chilling weather on the horizon and a surge in rescue calls, the organization is seeking community support.

"We are anticipating a surge in calls due to the harsh weather conditions, and we need to make room in our animal shelters to accommodate the influx," said Rachel Cote, director of programs at AARCS. "Without a place to go, homeless animals will surely perish. Fostering provides these animals with a warm and loving environment and frees up space for more animals in desperate need."

Fostering is a "crucial lifeline" for these animals, especially during these challenging weather, AARCS said.

People interested in fostering can visit the AARCS website to sign up as a foster home.