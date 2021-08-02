More than 30 kilograms of cocaine seized at Alberta-Montana border
A Canadian woman has been caught attempting to import a significant quantity of cocaine into the country, U.S. border agents report.
The suspect, who was driving a commercial truck loaded with watermelons and peppers, attempted to cross into Canada at the office in Sweetgrass, Mont. on July 29.
Upon further inspection of the truck, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers discovered a number of bags hidden among the cargo.
The substance inside the bags tested positive for cocaine, officials said. The total amount of drugs seized was 31.5 kilograms.
"Utilizing high-tech tools, our frontline CBP Officers used a combination of their training and experience to detect and seize 69.5 pounds of cocaine in the cargo environment," said area port director Jason Greene, Sweetgrass Port of Entry, in a release.
"The ability to facilitate lawful trade and travel while sustaining a focus on enforcement, is critical to our border security mission."
Charges are pending against the suspect, who has not been identified.
