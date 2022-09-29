More than 30 new record highs set in Alberta Wednesday

Environment and Climate Change Canada says 31 new record high temperatures were set in Alberta on Wednesday as unseasonably warm fall weather continues throughout the province.

Of the communities with new record highs, the warmest was Medicine Hat, which saw temperatures climb to 33.8 C, breaking the previous record of 33.3 C set back in 1909.

Record high temperatures seen throughout the province on Sept. 28 include:

Bow Island

New record of 33.4 C

Old record of 30 C set in 1967

Records in this area have been kept since 1961

Bow Valley (Provincial Park)

New record of 28.2 C

Old record of 27.8 C set in 1967

Records in this area have been kept since 1928

Breton

New record of 27.1 C

Old record of 26 C set in 2012

Records in this area have been kept since 1939

Cardston

New record of 30.7 C

Old record of 28.5 C set in 1987

Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Claresholm

New record of 31.9 C

Old record of 31.1 C set in 1967

Records in this area have been kept since 1951

Cold Lake

New record of 28.1 C

Old record of 25.6 C set in 1976

Records in this area have been kept since 1952

Coronation

New record of 30.9 C

Old record of 30.0 C set in 1936

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Crowsnest

New record of 28.2 C

Old record of 26.1 C set in 1967

Records in this area have been kept since 1965

Drumheller

New record of 32.1 C

Old record of 30 C set in 1949

Records in this area have been kept since 1923

Elk Island (National Park)

New record of 25.5 C

Old record of 25.2 C set in 2012

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Esther

New record of 30.5 C

Old record of 26.8 C set in 2020

Records in this area have been kept since 1985

Fort Chipewyan Area

New record of 23.9

Old record of 22.0 set in 2017

Records in this area have been kept since 1883

High River

New record of 30.7 C

Old record of 27 C set in 2012

Records in this area have been kept since 1913

Highvale

New record of 26.9 C

Old record of 25.6 C set in 2012

Records in this area have been kept since 1977

Lethbridge

New record of 31.8 C

Old record of 31.1 C set in 1967

Records in this area have been kept since 1902

Medicine Hat

New record of 33.8 C

Old record of 33.3 C set in 1909

Records in this area have been kept since 1883

Lacombe

New record of 29 C

Old record of 28.9 C set in 1949

Records in this area have been kept since 1907

Mildred Lake

New record of 27.7 C

Old record of 26.7 C set in 1976

Records in this area have been kept since 1965

Milk River

New record of 33 C

Old record of 26.8 C set in 2010

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Nordegg

New record of 26 C

Old record of 24.5 C set in 2017

Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Onefour

New record of 32.8 C

Old record of 30.6 C set in 1967

Records in this area have been kept since 1928

Pincher Creek

New record of 29.8 C

Old record of 28.9 C set in 1949

Records in this area have been kept since 1893

Red Deer

New record of 28.4 C

Old record of 28.3 C set in 1909

Records in this area have been kept since 1904

Stettler

New record of 29.1 C

Old record of 28 C set in 1998

Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Stony Plain

New record of 26.9 C

Old record of 26.7 C set in 1970

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Strathmore

New record of 28.6 C

Old record of 28.3 C set in 1928

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Sundre

New record of 27.4 C

Old record of 27 C set in 2012

Records in this area have been kept since 1993

Taber

New record of 32.7 C

Old record of 31.7 C set in 1967

Records in this area have been kept since 1947

Three Hills

New record of 30.1 C

Old record of 29.4 C set in 1949

Records in this area have been kept since 1921

Wainwright

New record of 30.5 C

Old record of 27.2 C set in 1970

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Waterton Park

New record of 29.0 C

Old record of 26 C set in 1991

Records in this area have been kept since 1976

One other community in Alberta was close to setting a record, but ended up tying the existing high temperature:

Hendrickson Creek

Tied record of 23.2 C set in 2017

Records in this area have been kept since 1995

The first day of fall was Sept. 22.