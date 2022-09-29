More than 30 new record highs set in Alberta Wednesday
Environment and Climate Change Canada says 31 new record high temperatures were set in Alberta on Wednesday as unseasonably warm fall weather continues throughout the province.
Of the communities with new record highs, the warmest was Medicine Hat, which saw temperatures climb to 33.8 C, breaking the previous record of 33.3 C set back in 1909.
Record high temperatures seen throughout the province on Sept. 28 include:
Bow Island
- New record of 33.4 C
- Old record of 30 C set in 1967
- Records in this area have been kept since 1961
Bow Valley (Provincial Park)
- New record of 28.2 C
- Old record of 27.8 C set in 1967
- Records in this area have been kept since 1928
Breton
- New record of 27.1 C
- Old record of 26 C set in 2012
- Records in this area have been kept since 1939
Cardston
- New record of 30.7 C
- Old record of 28.5 C set in 1987
- Records in this area have been kept since 1918
Claresholm
- New record of 31.9 C
- Old record of 31.1 C set in 1967
- Records in this area have been kept since 1951
Cold Lake
- New record of 28.1 C
- Old record of 25.6 C set in 1976
- Records in this area have been kept since 1952
Coronation
- New record of 30.9 C
- Old record of 30.0 C set in 1936
- Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Crowsnest
- New record of 28.2 C
- Old record of 26.1 C set in 1967
- Records in this area have been kept since 1965
Drumheller
- New record of 32.1 C
- Old record of 30 C set in 1949
- Records in this area have been kept since 1923
Elk Island (National Park)
- New record of 25.5 C
- Old record of 25.2 C set in 2012
- Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Esther
- New record of 30.5 C
- Old record of 26.8 C set in 2020
- Records in this area have been kept since 1985
Fort Chipewyan Area
- New record of 23.9
- Old record of 22.0 set in 2017
- Records in this area have been kept since 1883
High River
- New record of 30.7 C
- Old record of 27 C set in 2012
- Records in this area have been kept since 1913
Highvale
- New record of 26.9 C
- Old record of 25.6 C set in 2012
- Records in this area have been kept since 1977
Lethbridge
- New record of 31.8 C
- Old record of 31.1 C set in 1967
- Records in this area have been kept since 1902
Medicine Hat
- New record of 33.8 C
- Old record of 33.3 C set in 1909
- Records in this area have been kept since 1883
Lacombe
- New record of 29 C
- Old record of 28.9 C set in 1949
- Records in this area have been kept since 1907
Mildred Lake
- New record of 27.7 C
- Old record of 26.7 C set in 1976
- Records in this area have been kept since 1965
Milk River
- New record of 33 C
- Old record of 26.8 C set in 2010
- Records in this area have been kept since 1994
Nordegg
- New record of 26 C
- Old record of 24.5 C set in 2017
- Records in this area have been kept since 1915
Onefour
- New record of 32.8 C
- Old record of 30.6 C set in 1967
- Records in this area have been kept since 1928
Pincher Creek
- New record of 29.8 C
- Old record of 28.9 C set in 1949
- Records in this area have been kept since 1893
Red Deer
- New record of 28.4 C
- Old record of 28.3 C set in 1909
- Records in this area have been kept since 1904
Stettler
- New record of 29.1 C
- Old record of 28 C set in 1998
- Records in this area have been kept since 1918
Stony Plain
- New record of 26.9 C
- Old record of 26.7 C set in 1970
- Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Strathmore
- New record of 28.6 C
- Old record of 28.3 C set in 1928
- Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Sundre
- New record of 27.4 C
- Old record of 27 C set in 2012
- Records in this area have been kept since 1993
Taber
- New record of 32.7 C
- Old record of 31.7 C set in 1967
- Records in this area have been kept since 1947
Three Hills
- New record of 30.1 C
- Old record of 29.4 C set in 1949
- Records in this area have been kept since 1921
Wainwright
- New record of 30.5 C
- Old record of 27.2 C set in 1970
- Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Waterton Park
- New record of 29.0 C
- Old record of 26 C set in 1991
- Records in this area have been kept since 1976
One other community in Alberta was close to setting a record, but ended up tying the existing high temperature:
Hendrickson Creek
- Tied record of 23.2 C set in 2017
- Records in this area have been kept since 1995
The first day of fall was Sept. 22.