Northern Sask. communities evacuated as number of wildfires grows in province
The 5,733-hectare Lock fire burning in northwest Saskatchewan west of Dillion has forced the evacuation of more than two dozen people from the Village of St. George’s Hill and Michel Village, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).
Thirty-one people were evacuated to North Battleford and some community members are in Lloydminster, Steve Roberts, vice-president of operations, said in a teleconference on Monday.
More than 91 fires are active in Saskatchewan as of Monday morning, he said.
Roberts said that puts the total number of wildfires for the season so far at 312, more than 100 above the five-year average.
Another fire of concern is the 20 hectare Mule fire, burning near Stanley Mission, with smoke blowing towards the community.
The smaller Lynx and Deer fires pose a threat to the junction of Highway 102 and 915, according to the agency.
Roberts said while rain has helped take the pressure off in the far north, the persistent hot and dry conditions the bulk of the province is facing mean the fire ban implemented for parks, Crown land and the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District will remain in effect.
