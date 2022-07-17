More than 30 reports of SUVs with deflated tires in Waterloo Region, group takes responsibility

Waterloo regional police say they're received more than 30 reports of SUV tires being deflated in the area, and one group is taking responsibility.

In an email to CTV News, the group claims they flattened the tires of 60 vehicles in Waterloo Region Saturday night.

They say they're an environmentalist group whose goal is to ban SUVs from urban areas.

Police say more than 30 incidents of flattened tires have been reported to them.