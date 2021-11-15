More than 30 Sudbury school bus routes cancelled due to COVID-19
Sudbury Student Services Consortium says more than 30 school bus routes have been cancelled due to COVID-19.
All elementary and secondary schools connected to the following routes are being affected by the cancellation:
- L004
- L032
- L112
- L118
- L119
- L356
- L608
- L611
- L800
- L850
- L858
- V903
All elementary schools connected to the following routes are being affected:
- L101
- L809
- L871
The morning portion of these school bus routes are cancelled:
- N418
- N419
- N420
- N432
- N439
- N705
- NW427
The consortium said it has notified all families by email and automated calls.
This comes as the number of active COVID-19 infections in the Sudbury and Manitoulin areas reaches 281, with 266 cases in the City of Greater Sudbury. As of Friday afternoon, Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at four area schools:
- Holy Trinity Catholic School
- St. Anne Catholic Elementary School
- Sudbury Secondary School
- Redwood Acres Public School
Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) said eight of its schools have at least one confirmed COVID-19 case, including the two schools under outbreak protocols. Five cases have been confirmed at Redwood Acres and two at Sudbury Secondary. The other RDSB schools that have confirmed cases include Lansdowne, Walden, Valley View, Central Manitoulin, A.B. Ellis, and Little Current.
A COVID-19 outbreak is declared by public health when two or more infections are confirmed and at least one case is suspected of being exposed at the school.
Families are asked to screen students every day before school using the online screening tool.
On top of the continued COVID-19 concerns, driver shortages are also causing cancellations for more than a dozen routes this week.
